Deep Dive: Why You Should Be Into Having Sex During Her ‘One Week’

Period sex is a messy topic. Sure, you might have to navigate some PMS, but that doesn’t mean you should leave her untouched for five days while she somehow bleeds constantly without dying. We’re here because both of you might be missing out on a red hot opportunity to get actually nasty, because there are things about Aunt Flow that you don’t know, and it’s your job to know these things (and ours to inform).

Now, it’s not for everyone, but if you haven’t tried it, you should and here’s why. Slap on a jimmy hat, we’re going for a deep dive today.

1/6 Talk About It With Her Before Hand Like anything that happens between you and your partner, you should have a conversation about where you both stand when it comes to period sex. We recommend doing this prior to her announcing that her body is exploding into blood and that she's miserable...because she's likely miserable. If she's expressed interest in period sex, initiate another conversation. She'll tell you what she wants when she wants it, which might not even be during the heaviest part of her period. Communication is the key to any good sexual experience and relationship.

2/6 Period Sex Might Help Her Feel Better Obviously, this is a case by case scenario. According to science, the clitoris can become engorged the week of her period, priming her for an easy orgasm. Some women say that getting off during their period can even diminish bloating and cramping. This is awesome because we want women to feel good about their bodies all the time. Still, the only way you'll know for sure if having sex during shark week helps your lady friend is if you talk about it with her.

3/6 Blood Is God's Lubricant While going down on her during her period might not be your thing, sex can totally be awesome during this time because she's wet like way wet thanks to the blood flow. This can only mean fun times for your penis if you're man enough for the job.

4/6 But Is She Really Hornier During Her Period? The answer to this question is complicated. Some women have an increased sexual appetite the week of their period, but each woman is different, as are their bodies. According to science, the week women are most revved up for sex is during ovulation (around two weeks after her period starts). However, progesterone, the hormone that kills a woman's libido, is lower during the week of her period, so she might actually want more sex. The only way to know is to talk about it with her.



5/6 What About All The Blood? Yes, there will be blood. If the idea of staining your sheets blows your mind so much, maybe you should do some self-work and invest in some bleach. Sex isn't exactly the cleanest thing on the planet to begin with. But if your biggest turn off to period sex is the mess, might we suggest you try having sex in the shower.

6/6 Cuddling Is OK, Too If either of you isn't interested in sex during that time of the month, try to be understanding of your partner's feelings. There's a lot going on during her period, and some women just aren't up for sex. Remember that it's only a matter of days until you can get back at it. In the meantime, cuddle away.

