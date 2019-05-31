Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships

Deep Dive: Why You Should Be Into Having Sex During Her ‘One Week’

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Ole Graf (Getty Images)

Period sex is a messy topic. Sure, you might have to navigate some PMS, but that doesn’t mean you should leave her untouched for five days while she somehow bleeds constantly without dying. We’re here because both of you might be missing out on a red hot opportunity to get actually nasty, because there are things about Aunt Flow that you don’t know, and it’s your job to know these things (and ours to inform).

Now, it’s not for everyone, but if you haven’t tried it, you should and here’s why. Slap on a jimmy hat, we’re going for a deep dive today.

Let’s go: 12 Kinds Of Women Who Can School You In The Bedroom

Pillow talk: 11 Lines You Should Never Use After Being Intimate (Or Ever!)

Do you find merit in pleasing your partner when she needs it most? Or, for you, is sex just a one-way street in Grand Theft Auto? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.