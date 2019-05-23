Living / Fun / Gear / Life Hacks
Summer Products

8 Affordable Essentials For The Ultimate Summer Party

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Thomas Barwick (Getty Images)

A great summer doesn’t just happen on its own; you have to be prepared. We’ve done most of the hard work by scouring the internet for everything you’ll need for both staying cool and being cool. Everything on this list is perfect for the gentleman on a budget who doesn’t want to sacrifice a good time. Since you won’t be breaking the bank, you can spend your money on the most important things: air conditioning, booze, and weed. The kind of summertime spending we can all approve of.

Buy her love: 10 Gifts She Secretly Wants And Will Never Admit To

Get her high: Cannabis Treats For Your Sweet

Which of these items do you have to have this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.