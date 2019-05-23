8 Affordable Essentials For The Ultimate Summer Party

Photo: Thomas Barwick (Getty Images)

A great summer doesn’t just happen on its own; you have to be prepared. We’ve done most of the hard work by scouring the internet for everything you’ll need for both staying cool and being cool. Everything on this list is perfect for the gentleman on a budget who doesn’t want to sacrifice a good time. Since you won’t be breaking the bank, you can spend your money on the most important things: air conditioning, booze, and weed. The kind of summertime spending we can all approve of.

1/8 Intex Kiddie Pool Look. You're broke. We're all broke. But that doesn't mean you can't pick up the Intex Kiddie Pool for your inner child. In fact, filling one of these bad boys with ice and beers on your back patio is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to ensure subzero drink temperatures. Plus, once the party's over, you can fill it with clean water (we hope) and sit in there to nurse your hangover. Photo: Amazon

2/8 Scuddles Waterproof Picnic Blanket If you spend a lot of time enjoying outdoor movies, a waterproof picnic blanket like this one from Scuddles is a must-have, especially when your dumb drunk friend knocks over an entire bottle of wine. Plus, it folds up neatly into its own carrying case, which is kind of like a choose-your-own-adventure once you're dead drunk at the end of the night. Photo: Amazon

3/8 Turtleback Outdoor Drink Coaster Don't waste any more precious booze with Turtleback Outdoor Drink Coasters. They're perfect for beach days or even a trip to the park. Plus, they're the perfect size for smaller items like watches, phones, and jewelry. That way, you can keep track of your belongings and your booze, the makings for a perfect summer day. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Miirror Portable Breathalyzer This has been a hell of a year and you deserve to enjoy yourself at every kickback this summer. This Mirror Portable Breathalyzer will let you know when you've had too many and need to use a ride-share app to get home safely. Even with a margin of error, it's better to be safe than going to jail. Trust us. Photo: Amazon



5/8 GoPong Beer Pong Inflatable Table The age-old tradition of squaring off with your friends in a game of beer pong can now be done with even fewer clothes. The GoPong Beer Pong Inflatable Table is the perfect way to take things to the pool on those terrible hot day this summer. Plus, it will force everyone to strip down and who doesn't want that? Photo: Amazon

6/8 Taddlee Men's Swim Trunks Show off your legs this summer with a fun pair of swim trunks like these from Taddlee. They've got an updated look in a variety of prints, so you can look and feel your best. But most importantly, they're affordable, just like shorts should be. Photo: Amazon

7/8 Joopin Rimless Polarized Sunglasses Your future's so bright, you've gotta wear shades. But when looking good is typically expensive, you're going to want to avoid going broke. These Joopin Rimless Polarized Sunglasses come in a variety of color combinations so you can find exactly what you're looking for. They're less than $13, so if you lose them doing a gnarly cannonball from a rooftop like a real golden god, you can just order a new pair. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Barbuzzo Alcohol Shot Gun What's a shot but a blast of alcohol to your mouth? Barbuzzo Alcohol Shot Gun is a kitschy way to make drinking pack a new kind of punch. Enjoy drinking the American way by introducing your friends to their new favorite game. Photo: Amazon

