Living / Food & Drink
Cocktail infusions

Bartender Approved: 6 Unusual Infusions To Spice Up Your Next Cocktail

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Santiago Iñiguez / EyeEm (Getty Images)

The rise of cocktail culture has led to a deepening of creativity in the bartending community. As people begin to embrace the idea of spending $15 for a cocktail, they’re also more likely to try something unique and perhaps even strange that they might otherwise never have ordered. This includes exotic ingredients, flavors, and even infusions.

From Cinnamon Toast Crunch to olive oil, bartenders are experimenting with wacky, interesting, and downright wacky flavors. The best part? They actually work. Who would have thought you could infuse applejack with wild mushrooms? Well, an innovative bartender did and now you can try it, too.

Check out some of the more unique infusions we’ve come across lately. If you’re an adventurous sort, you might even want to try your hand at making one of these yourself.

Easy drinking: The Best 2-Ingredient Cocktails For Lazy Mixologists

Let’s play tipsy: The Best Yard Games To Play While Drinking

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.