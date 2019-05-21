New Jägermeister Bottle Is Brilliantly Designed For Summer Sipping
Photo: Jägermeister
When the summer heat starts to kick in, keeping your drinks cold will start to be a priority. There are few things more appalling on a hot day then sticking your hand into a cooler only to be met with lukewarm water surrounding your beloved beers instead of frozen ice. The folks at Jägermeister obviously feel your collective pain because they just launched a product designed to keep all of your favorite summer beverages cold. The kicker is that it’s a drink itself.
It’s called Jägermeister COOLPACK and it looks like a frozen flask. The bottle was designed to chill the liqueur to -18°C really fast. That means the Jager will stay cold for a longer time and it’s the perfect addition to your summer beach cooler. Who doesn’t love afternoon shots of Jager at the beach, right?
Photo: Jägermeister
But this isn’t the only liqueur that’d be perfect for beach shots, after dinner sipping, and mixing into your favorite cocktails. Below are some of our best boozy suggestions.
1/6
Amaro Averna
Photo: Amaro Averna
2/6
Chambord
Photo: Chambord
3/6
Fernet-Branca
Photo: Fernet-Branca
4/6
Kahlua
Photo: Kahlua
5/6
Patron Citronge
Photo: Patron
6/6
Grand Marnier
Photo: Grand Marnier
