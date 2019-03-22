Fun / Sex and Relationships

Office Space: Keeping Your Hands to Yourself at Work

by Mandatory Editors

When men and women are shacked up together every damn day in a workplace, it’s inevitable there will be some sexual stardust drifting in the air. The key in any office setting is to remain professional, even if you can cut the sexual tension with a three-hole punch.

Thus, this week’s Risky Tips couldn’t come at a better time, where our resident unlicensed sex advisor Kate Quigley tackles an issue with which we all struggle: keeping our hands to ourselves in the workplace. That means no open-palm slaps on the behind, gentlemen.

To demonstrate our point, we’re using our favorite moments from Office Space to celebrate 20 years of timeless humor.

