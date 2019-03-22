Living / Food & Drink
new beer releases

Brews News: 9 Great New Beer Releases To Drink This Spring

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Jordan Siemens (Getty Images)

The changing of the seasons means many things, but one of the best things about spring is a slew of new beer releases. While winter is full of darker beers like stouts and porters, spring is the time to begin embracing lagers, pale ales, and IPAs again. It’s kind of like the idea of dressing for the job you want, but instead of clothes, we’re talking about beer. Drink the lighter, hazy beers that you want to be seasonally appropriate and maybe the weather will finally break. Those flip-flops and tank tops won’t be far behind.

Check out some of our favorite new, seasonal beers below.

Brews News: 8 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Irish Beer Brand Guinness

Brews News: Marathon Runner Creates Ingenious Athletes Beer

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.