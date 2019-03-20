CBD Donuts Combine Your Two Greatest Weaknesses, Weed and Overeating

You might’ve laughed when your know-it-all hipster friends tried to sell you on the merits of CBD lattes, but only because that’s so last year. Everyone who’s anyone knows CBD donuts are the trend to beat, brilliantly combining your two greatest weaknesses: anything involving weed and your inability to deny yourself deep-fried treats.

The only way it gets any better than this is if they delivered it to your bedside.

High school: 8 Token Tips To Keep People From Knowing How Stoned You Are

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Star Donuts (@bluestardonuts) on Feb 18, 2019 at 10:20am PST

Blue Star Donuts is calling their latest seasonal flavor, CBD Chocolate Hazelnut Custard. With or without the CBD, this donut sounds like stoner paradise. It starts with an 18-hour brioche shell stuffed with a Valrhona dark chocolate custard filling that’s infused with a combination of Oregon Hazelnut extract and Güüd CBD and topped with homemade hazelnut powder.

If you need more eye-candy incentives to get your filthy hands on some, here:

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11



5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11



9/11

10/11

11/11

Go with science: Studies Say Weed Is Better For You Than This Legal Substance

How far would you travel to get your hands on a sexy CBD donut? Let us know in the comments!