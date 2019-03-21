Living / Fun / Cannabis
stoned

10 Tall Tales From People Who Got Too Stoned For Life

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Art-Skvortsova (Getty Images)

We’ve all been there, when you’re getting stoned and suddenly so high you think you’re dead. Or worse, you’re so high you know you’re not dead, but also can’t tell if you need to go to the bathroom. Prior to social media, these experiences were shared from friend-to-friend using word of mouth. Nowadays, the second people get weird they go online and share it with the world. Here are some of the best “I’m too high to function” stories that stoners probably shouldn’t have tweeted.

Help: The Worst Things To Happen When You’re High On The Weed

Buying legal weed: How Not To Look Like An Idiot At A Dispensary

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever caught yourself doing or thinking while stoned? Let us know if your story tops these in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.