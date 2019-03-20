Drink Yourself Into Pure (March) Madness With These Sporty Cocktails

Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

We love that people associate spring and flowers with madness.

March Madness, the annual showdown for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, is your chance to watch wall-to-wall basketball for days on end. When else can you gorge on deep-fried food and binge basketball matchups until your eyes fall out. Who’s your heavy favorite for the year? Is it Gonzaga? It’s Gonzaga, isn’t it!

While you have your eyes glued to the buzzer beaters, diaper dandies, and inevitable upsets, you’re going to want something tasty to drink. You could grab an athlete’s beer. But if start gambling your life savings away for the underdog and come up short, you’re going to want to reach for something a little harder.

That’s where these cocktails come into play.

1/5 Swoosh Ingredients: 2 ounces Four Roses Bourbon

6 ounces blood orange beer

3/4 ounces fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1/2 ounce demerara syrup (or simple syrup) Directions: Pour the beer into a chilled Collins glass. In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, lemon juice, and demerara syrup with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain the bourbon mixture into the beer and garnish with an orange twist. Cocktail by Four Roses Bourbon Photo: Four Roses Bourbon

2/5 Alley Oop Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye

1/2 ounce Real Strawberry Puree

1 1/2 ounces fresh sour mix (1 part lemon juice, 1 part simple, 2 parts water)

Lemon-lime soda Directions: Shake all but soda with ice. Strain into glass. Top with soda. Garnish with a lemon wedge. Cocktail by Jack Daniel’s Photo: Jack Daniel’s

3/5 Buzzer Beater Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Honey

2 ounces pineapple juice

1 ounces orange juice

1/2 ounce Coco Real Directions: Shake all with ice. Strain over fresh ice in a tiki or Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple wedge or orange. Cocktail by Jack Daniel’s Photo: Jack Daniel’s

4/5 Nothing But Net Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniel's® Tennessee Whiskey

1/2 ounce Monin French Vanilla Syrup

2 ounces orange juice

1 1/2 ounces lemon-lime soda Directions: Shake all but soda. Strain into Collins glass with ice. Top with soda. Garnish with an orange slice. Cocktail by Jack Daniel’s Photo: Jack Daniel’s



5/5 Slam Dunk Ingredients: 1 1/2 ounces Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

3 ounces Coca-Cola

1/2 ounce Real Passion Fruit Puree

1 small dill stem Directions: Shake all with ice. Pour over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel. Cocktail by Jack Daniel’s Photo: Jack Daniel’s

