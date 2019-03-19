Fast-Food Chain Debuts A Coffee Subscription Service So Cheap You’ll Never Brew At Home Again

Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Coffee is the lifeblood of anyone who has a job that requires them to get up at the proverbial (butt) crack of dawn. There’s a reason mugs and T-shirts are adorned with phrases like “I literally can’t until I’ve had my coffee” or “Coffee…because it’s too early for beer” or “I’m sorry for what I said before I had my coffee.” We crave caffeine first thing in the morning and start salivating like Pavlov’s dog every time we smell freshly brewed java.

The only problem with our love of coffee is the fact that homemade coffee somehow never tastes the same as coffee from Starbuck’s, McCafe, or our local coffee shop. The only problem is that our coffee addiction is costing a lot of money. Those $6 caramel macchiatos are really starting to add up. What if we could just pay a monthly, reasonable fee to get our caffeine fix?

You might not immediately think of Burger King when you envision the place you’ll get your daily cup of joe. But, if you throw down your Visa card every morning at one of the fast-food chain’s rivals, maybe it’s time to stop into BK instead. Why? Because Burger King just announced a monthly coffee subscription service for only $5. Yes, you read that right.

For less than the price of pretty much anything on the menu at Starbuck’s, you can have a monthly coffee subscription at Burger King. Customers can sign up now for the BK Café Subscription using the BK app on your tablet or smartphone.

It might seem like this deal is too good to be true, but somehow it seems like it isn’t. According to BK, for the monthly fee, you get a hot cup of java any time of the day, every day.

“We continue to leverage technology to enhance our guests experience in our restaurants,” Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation said in a press release. “We are proud to launch our own subscription service where guests can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee every day for just $5 a month.”

The one stipulation that might annoy some customers is the fact that the subscription is only available using the BK app. You have to sign up with the app and use the app to redeem your small cup of coffee every day. If you’re okay with that, you’re going be caffeinated every day for a pretty small price. You’ll probably have enough left to grab a Croissan’Wich or two.