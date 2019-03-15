Living / Style
festival fails

Next-Level Threads: The Weirdest Festival Fashion Fails

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)

It’s officially festival season, so you’re probably getting ready to peacock around whichever festival grounds you end up at this spring. Perhaps you’ll keep it minimal, wearing a variety of white T-shirts and shorts, but it’s possible that you decide to dad it up with something loud like a Hawaiian shirt. Regardless of what you wear, you’re unlikely to look as out-of-place and campy as these Festival Fashion Offenders. Even if you find yourself on this list, just know that when it comes to personal style, being brave is not the same as being bold. Just ask anyone who took Fyre Fest seriously.

