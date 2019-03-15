Next-Level Threads: The Weirdest Festival Fashion Fails

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)

It’s officially festival season, so you’re probably getting ready to peacock around whichever festival grounds you end up at this spring. Perhaps you’ll keep it minimal, wearing a variety of white T-shirts and shorts, but it’s possible that you decide to dad it up with something loud like a Hawaiian shirt. Regardless of what you wear, you’re unlikely to look as out-of-place and campy as these Festival Fashion Offenders. Even if you find yourself on this list, just know that when it comes to personal style, being brave is not the same as being bold. Just ask anyone who took Fyre Fest seriously.

Music fan must-have: 7 Can’t-Miss Spring Music Festivals

1/21 Auto Mechanic Chic Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)

2/21 Silver Surfer Space Cadet Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)

3/21 Beetlejucing It In Pinstripes Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)

4/21 Clueless Is As Clueless Does, Sir Photo: Matthew Sperzel (Getty Images)



5/21 Ready To Wear: LSD Edition Photo: Brent Lewin (Getty Images)

6/21 Power Clashing For Dummies Photo: Vivien Killilea (Getty Images)

7/21 When White Dudes Get Clever Photo: Gideon Mendel/In Pictures/Corbis (Getty Images)

8/21 Nightmare Sea Witch Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)



9/21 When You Come For The Music Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (Getty Images)

10/21 Peacockin' It Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

11/21 Broin' Out Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)

12/21 Express Your Self (And Possibly Your Anal Glands) Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)



13/21 Attack Of The 50-Foot Festival Goer Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

14/21 Bro-Nana Squad Photo: Scott Dudelson (Getty Images)

15/21 A Sea Witch's First Music Fest Photo: Jeremy Moeller (GC Images)

16/21 White Collar Criminal By Day Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)



17/21 Summertime Saddness Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

18/21 Mauve Maddness Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

19/21 Where I'm From These Are Called Boobs Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

20/21 I Shaved My Bikini Line For This? Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)



21/21 All The Trash From The 99 Cent Store Super Sale Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Fool me once: Ja Rule Says He Wants To Reboot Fyre Fest

Have you tested the fashion gods by wearing something super bizarre to a music festival? ‘Fess up in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.