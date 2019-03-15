Loud Music-Playing Bluetooth Sunglasses That Don’t Scream Nerd Alert

Photo: Lucyd

We’re living in the future and the future’s now thanks to the release of Lucyd’s latest eyewear, Loud. These chic glasses are equipped with Bluetooth technology so you can experience sound in a whole new way. They’re lightweight, fun, and most importantly, stylish.

1/7 Lucyd Loud Sunglasses These chic wayfarers come as sunglasses or as proper prescription-ready frames combined with a Bluetooth headset. Lucyd is elevating wearable tech with a price tag that won't break the bank. Photo: Lucyd

2/7 Maximize Your Life Loud glasses allow you to perform many everyday smartphone tasks so you can finally stop taking your phone out every minute. You can answer calls, skip tracks in your playlist, or even summon Siri just by using the intuitive touchpad on the side of the shades. Photo: Lucyd

3/7 Upgrade How You Use Your Phone This stylish line of Bluetooth-enabled eyewear uses bone conduction technology and a built-in mic to let you play music, make calls and use your voice assistant hands-free. Photo: Lucyd

4/7 Get Them How You Want Them Loud glasses are available in prescription, clear, polarized, blue-light blocking, and more. Plus, the ends of the temples are flexible, for an adjustable fit. Photo: Lucyd



5/7 Wearable Tech That's Stylish Loud glasses are more stylish than earbuds, headsets, and headphones. When wearing them, you can listen to music and podcasts discreetly while enjoying the kind of hands-free experience the Lord intended. Photo: Lucyd

6/7 Enjoy Wireless Phone Conversations No matter where you are or what you're doing, talking on your phone will be instantly upgraded with Loud. They're more comfortable than holding a phone up to your ear and allow you to focus on whatever you're doing in your actual life. Photo: Lucyd

7/7 Experience Unparalleled Sound Thanks to bone conduction speakers, Loud glasses deliver hi-fi audio right to your ears. This means you can listen to your music while working out, doing chores or running errands. Photo: Lucyd

Are you into the idea of wearable tech? If so would something like Lucyd’s Loud sunglasses be something you’d purchase? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.