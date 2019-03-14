Living / Food & Drink
Guinness facts

Brews News: 8 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Irish Beer Brand Guinness

by Christopher Osburn
There’s no beer more synonymous with St. Patrick’s Day than Guinness Stout. The rich, smooth, stout was founded way back in 1759 by Arthur Guinness and is one of the most popular beers in the world (even on days not celebrating St. Patrick). If you’re out and about, hitting bars and pubs before (and after) your local St. Paddy’s Day parade, it’s a pretty good bet you’ll be downing a few pints of the black stuff.

To make Guinness, malted barley is crushed and milled, then mixed with hot water and mashed. “The mixture then goes into a mash tun, where the grain is filtered out, creating ‘sweet wort,’” says Aaron Ridgeway, a Guinness beer specialist. “Hops and barley are added to the sweet wort and boiled for 90 minutes, after which the wort is left to cool and yeast is added.” The beer is then left to ferment and mature. Nitrogen is not infused into the beer until it is being packaged. And voila, Guinness!

If you’re anything like us, over the years you’ve sipped on more pints of Guinness than you can even count. But there are still things about the beloved Irish brand that you don’t know. That’s why we made a list of eight surprising facts you didn’t know about Guinness.

