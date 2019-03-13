Drink Your Way Through This Top 10 List of the Best Craft Brewers in the U.S.

Photo: master1305 (Getty Images)

Craft brewing in the U.S. is expanding at such a breakneck speed that one can only assume the boom will eventually end. But, somehow it still hasn’t. Only seven years ago, there were only a little over 2,000 craft breweries in the country. Today, there are over 6,000. It seems like every town, burg, and municipality has exploded with dozens (or more) breweries in the last few years and it’s up to the Brewers Association to keep track of them all.

For those unaware, the Brewers Association is a not-for-profit trade group that was created to represent craft breweries in the U.S. This week, the group released its list of the top 50 craft brewing companies in the country. Since it’s all about craft beer, this list doesn’t contain the likes of Miller, Budweiser, and other big boys. While not all of these craft breweries are tiny by any means, 40 of the top 50 are independent craft brewing brands.

“Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation,” said Bart Watson, chief economist at the Brewers Association, in a press release.

Every brewery in the top 10 is well-known. This should be obvious as the list is based on overall sales. But some might surprise drinkers. If you didn’t know it already, you might be surprised that the Boston Beer Company (makers of Samuel Adams) and Yuengling are independent companies.

Check out the rest of the top 10 below:

1/10 D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. Photo: Yuengling

2/10 Boston Beer Company Photo: Boston Beer Company

3/10 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Photo: Sierra Nevada

4/10 New Belgium Brewing Co. Photo: New Belgium



5/10 Duvel Moortgat Photo: Firestone Walker

6/10 Gambrinus Photo: Shiner Beer

7/10 Bell's Brewery, Inc. Photo: Bell's Brewery

8/10 CANarchy Photo: Oskar Blues



9/10 Stone Brewing Co. Photo: Stone Brewing

10/10 Deschutes Brewery Photo: Deschutes Brewery

