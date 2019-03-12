Mushroom Emerge As A Trending Ingredient

Pickled mushrooms have been around as a drink garnish as long as spicy green beans, but they kind of disappeared for a while, as cycles tend to go. “The first place saw it was at W.A. Frost in Minneapolis in the '90s, and you can also find (not great) versions next to the olives and giardiniera in the grocery store, so that means they’ve been around a while,” says Allen. “Mushroom cocktails, beyond mushroom garnishes, started to appear 15 years ago in restaurants, around the time the term 'mixologist' (or even worse, 'cocktailian') appeared.”

Many of the early mushroom cocktails were gimmicky; a few were delicious. Sometime between then and now, bartenders (hopefully) found the balance, both unique and practical.

“Bartenders have always been stealing interesting ingredients from chef’s kitchens and experimenting with them,” says Nydell. “Usually through a lot of trial and error, but savory and healthier ingredients are definitely here to stay.”