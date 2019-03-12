Living / Sex and Relationships
Consciously Uncouple Cuffing Season

Cuffing Season Is Ending: How To Consciously Uncouple Without Being A Dick

by Sabrina Cognata
Not all breakups have to be horrifying nightmares, but they can be if you’re a real sociopath. If you’re a normal dude who simply wants more or even less than your relationship can offer, you don’t have to crush your partner’s heart on your bid for freedom. Now that Cuffing Season has officially come to an end, follow these important rules to consciously uncouple so you don’t come across like a dick. This way, you can remain on good enough terms with your ex-boo that you can get back together when you finally realize you’ve made a mistake.

