Bartender Approved: The Best Irish (And Not-So-Irish) Stouts To Drink In Honor Of St. Patrick’s Day

Photo: Sam Burnett Photography (Getty Images)

As if we needed another reason to drink beer, St. Patrick’s Day is in a little over a week. We’re not sure the founders of St. Patrick’s Day had this in mind when they made it a holiday, but it’s become the biggest drinking holiday this side of Mardi Gras (it helps that it’s right after Mardi Gras). Every bar and pub, especially the Irish ones, will be serving up your favorite beer with green food coloring (for whatever reason). Various Irish beers like Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s, and Beamish will be flowing freely and there’ll be an abundance of Irish whiskeys like Jameson, Tullamore D.E.W., Bushmills, and Kilbeggan.

Even if you aren’t donning green clothes from toes to toque, you’re probably also going to indulge in some Irish foods. Whether it’s bangers and mash, corned beef and cabbage, or just a giant chunk of aged Irish cheddar, you’re going to need to wash it down with something. Your best choice is the aforementioned beer, specifically stout.

But, since “everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day,” you also don’t need to feel bad if your favorite stout isn’t from the Emerald Isle. Bartenders don’t discriminate, either; some enjoy Irish stouts, while others just like stouts in general. Check out some of their favorite stouts for the big day below.

1/6 Guinness Stout “What's my favorite stout to drink for St. Patrick’s Day? Guinness, I'm pretty sure that goes without needing a qualifier.” – Sam Vause, general manager at Brim House in Toledo, Ohio Photo: Chris Mellor (Getty Images)

2/6 Santa Fe Java Stout “What’s my go-to stout for St. Patrick’s Day? Guinness, which will be at every bar or Santa Fe Java Stout if it is available.” – Brock Schulte, bar director at The Monarch in Kansas City Photo: Santa Fe Brewing Company

3/6 4Hands Chocolate Milk Stout “I'm a big believer in local first, especially with regard to beer. Urban Chestnut's Kinsale Stout and 4Hands' Chocolate Milk Stout are a couple of amazing beers, among several, coming out of St. Louis this time of year.” – Melinda Cooper, bartender at Brasserie by Niche in St. Louis Photo: 4Hands

4/6 Murphy's Irish Stout “It’s a tough choice, but our team’s go-to for St. Patrick’s Day is Murphy’s Irish Stout.” – Jack Keane, bartender at Sundry and Vice in Cincinnati Photo: Heineken



5/6 Fall 2 AM Bike Ride Stout “I’ll drink a Guinness to keep up with tradition, but I’m a huge fan of coffee stouts. Fall’s 2 AM Bike Ride is definitely a go-to.” – Daniel Condliffe, bartender at JSix in San Diego Photo: Fall Brewing

6/6 Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro “Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro. It's a nitrogen stout, so its creamy and rich and has vanilla and coffee notes. Basically, breakfast and desert all at once, and who couldn't love that?” – Nick Fogel, beverage director at The Late Late in New York City Photo: Left Hand

