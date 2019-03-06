Applebee’s March Cocktail Mixes Spring and St. Patty’s Up in One Glass

Photo: Applebee’s

In the past, we’ve written about Applebee’s October spooky zombie-based drink and December’s Jolly Ranchers-themed cocktail. This month, the well-known chain restaurant’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the perfect bridge between the seemingly never-ending winter and the looming spring. Plus, it’s only $2 dollars. So, there’s that.

The drink’s name is reasonably self-explanatory. In case you were wondering what the base alcohol and the price was, it’s called the $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch. If you don’t get the connection between the cocktail and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a play on the idea of a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Obviously, that has nothing to do with St. Patrick, but a lot to do with leprechauns, like the ones you’ll find in the 1959 film Darby O’Gill and the Little People (a movie that terrified us as kids) or for a much more contemporary audience, Lucky the leprechaun from Lucky Charms cereal.

“We created a crisp, refreshing cocktail to help us forget about the rough winter we all went through,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a press release. “So, we made a vibrant green punch, packed it with flavor, and topped it with a rainbow. Literally, it comes with a rainbow that you can eat!”

This cocktail doesn’t have any marshmallow clovers in it, though. It’s a classic punch made with Absolut vodka and green apple, ginger, and lemon flavors, all topped off with a whimsical gummy rainbow garnish. It’s served in a 10-ounce mug and will be available all month long.

Here’s a recap of Applebee’s Neighborhood Drink of the Month creations.