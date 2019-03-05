Living / Food & Drink
Irish pop-up pubs

Everyone’s Irish At These New Pop-Up Pubs On St. Patrick’s Day

by Christopher Osburn
It doesn’t matter if you have zero percent Irish ancestry, you’re an honorary Irish person on St. Patrick’s Day. So says the myriad novelty T-shirts touting that “everyone is Irish” during the mid-March holiday. It doesn’t matter where you live or what your genealogy says about you, you can enjoy stouts, Irish whiskeys, corned beef, and cabbage, and even green beer all while adorned in bright green T-shirts, hats, and even potentially culturally insensitive leprechaun beards. This revelry usually happens every March 17 at Irish pubs (and similar bars). But this year, Tullamore D.E.W. and IrishCentral have decided to take the idea that everyone is Irish a step further.

That’s because the well-known Irish whiskey brand is launching what they’re calling “IrishCentral’s O’Everyone St. Patrick’s Day Celebration For All.” They’re doing this by transforming well-known non-Irish bars and restaurants across the country into rebranded Irish pop-up pubs with new names, logos, and menus. This will all take place for the whole of St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 15 – 17).

“As the leading Irish digital media company in the U.S., we are proud to share our culture and partner with these versatile bars and restaurants, all representing new and unexpected St. Patrick’s Day destinations for our readers to reinterpret our country’s traditions,” Michelle Hanley, Manager of Brand Partnerships at IrishCentral. “America is quickly becoming a melting pot of ex-pats from all over the world, and we feel that O’Everyone reflects the fact that today you’re you, but on St. Patrick’s Day, you can be an adopted member of the Irish community.”

If you want to visit one of these pop-ups, they’ll be located in four different cities. Check them out:

