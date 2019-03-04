English Cask Ale

In a dark pub in Oxford, where Bill Clinton once refrained from inhaling, sits a fine example of the beauty of cask ales. Made from the finest ingredients, never filtered or pasteurized, pulled through a hand pump sans the addition of nitrogen or carbon dioxide, and often twice fermented, English cask ales are a shining example of what a high-quality ale can be. Claiming that the superiority of ice cold beer was invented by advertisers to sell shite beer, purveyors of cask ale proudly serve their brews at room temperature, where all the flavors can immediately be displayed full-frontal and appreciated by the tongue. MacLeod's in Van Nuys, California, brings the tradition to the West Coast with their award-winning creations that are sure to satisfy even your Corona-drinking buds. Cheers, mate!