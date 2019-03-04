Free Therapy: The Best Activities to Elevate Your Mood (And Save You From the Couch)

Fixing your life is really like fixing your mood; you change something and see if it makes a difference in how you feel. If it does, you add that change into your routine until it’s a habit. Changing how you feel is one of the keys to upgrading your life. Change, no matter what it’s related to, can be hard, and oftentimes expensive.

Here are some free ways to change your mood so you can get off the couch and finally become the ultimate version of yourself.

1/7 Get Outside and Play Some Music Get outside and take a musical instrument with you. Don't have one? No problem. You've got a voice, right? Multiple studies suggest that singing (even bad singing) can elevate your mood and provide a sense of emotional relief. So sing until you're happy, even if that happiness is purple from the Lucha Libre outfit you're wearing. Photo: DreamPictures (Getty Images)

2/7 Take A Bath A bath can provide both a sense of relaxation and a way to isolate yourself from any worries. Turn on some of your favorite tunes, light some candles, and for a special touch, drop a CBD bath bomb into the tub. After a good soak, you'll feel brand-new. That is, unless you're soaking naked in the neighborhood tub. Then you're probably just a perv. Photo: Richard Kolker (Getty Images)

3/7 Grab a Drink Indulge yourself with an adult beverage on a fun bar patio or maybe at the beach. As always, drink responsibly, but aim to enjoy yourself. Pro tip: Campari has no smell when mixed with OJ. You're welcome. Photo: Lode Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)

4/7 Go For a Hike Get outside and enjoy the outdoors by going on a hike dressed as an adult baby. What better way to show how IDGAF you are than recessing to your base personality while also taking care of your human body? Photo: Raphye Alexius (Getty Images)



5/7 Cuddle With Someone You Love There's seriously nothing better for your health than a good cuddle. Studies have shown that oxytocin, the hormone released during cuddling, relieves pain, lowers your blood pressure, boosts your immune system, and reduces the risk of heart disease. So snuggle up and do something good for your heart. Photo: OJO Images (Getty Images)

6/7 Work on a Creative Project Build a birdhouse or pull together that side table you've been saying you were going to refinish. Whatever it is, if you can pull it off while being Michael Keaton in Multiplicity, you won't just feel better, all the different versions of you will. Photo: Silvia Otte (Getty Images)

7/7 Chill at a Park Sometimes, it's just as simple as going to the park. Bring a blanket, a book, and maybe even some food with you. This way, you'll have something to do even though you'll probably spend the afternoon sleeping or watching cute dogs take craps. Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)

