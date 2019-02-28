5 Mandatory Hot Cocktails: Get ‘Em While It’s Cold

Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

Punxsutawney Phil is a liar. Back in early February, the furry rodent made his annual appearance in the Pennsylvania town that bears his name. When he stepped out of his groundhog condo, he didn’t see his shadow. For those who don’t know the intricacies of this highly scientific tradition, this means we’re all in for an early spring. But, so far, the meticulous marmot hasn’t seemed very right in his prediction. That’s because, instead of getting warmer and sunnier, the weather seems to get colder and grayer every day. Winter 2019 seems like it will never end. But, instead of muttering to ourselves as we shovel foot after foot of white powdery snow, we decided the time was right to detail some of our favorite hot cocktails.

Let’s warm up with hot toddies, Irish coffees, and a whole lot of booze. Check them all out below.

1/5 Hot Toddy The hot toddy might be the quintessential hot cocktail. Not only is this simple drink warming and delicious, it’s also been historically used as a cure for the common cold. While it might not actually guarantee you a full recovery, this cocktail featuring hot water, lemon juice, whisky (usually Scotch), and honey will leave you buzzed and warm enough that you probably won’t even care if it cures what ails you. Photo: DAJ (Getty Images)

2/5 Bishop This classic cocktail might not be at the top of your hot cocktails list, but it should be. This mulled wine cocktail traces its genesis to the ‘30s and is made with Port, red wine, and various spices including cloves, orange peels, cinnamon sticks, and more. Photo: victoriabee (Getty Images)

3/5 Hot Buttered Rum This hot cocktail is a little more elaborate then the aforementioned hot toddy. The drink is made with rum, butter, hot water, sugar, and spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves. A traditional holiday drink, hot buttered rum is perfectly suited for mid-winter imbibing. Photo: Armstrong Studios (Getty Images)

4/5 Irish Coffee Irish coffee is perfectly timed for winter imbibing as we are only a few weeks away from St. Patrick’s Day and you’ll definitely need a pick me up after all those whiskeys and stouts. The hot after-dinner drink is made with Irish whiskey, sugar, and hot coffee, all topped with whipped cream. Photo: Rita Maas (Getty Images)



5/5 Tom and Jerry This is definitely not a drink for novice mixologists. There are a lot of steps. First, you need to make the base for the drink. This consists of whipped egg whites mixed together with beaten egg yolks along with sugar, rum, and vanilla extract. This is combined with dark rum, cognac, and hot milk to make a steamy mug of winter magic. Photo: Kasia75 (Getty Images)