Speed Dating

Ski-Lift Dating Is Finally In (And Other Ridiculous Forms of Speed Dating We Want To See)

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Sam Edwards (Getty Images)

Dating in the 21st Century is all about getting to the point. Who has time to block out two hours every Saturday night for an expensive dinner you might want to leave before the appetizers arrive? Thanks to a new speed dating technique in Wisconsin, where potential couples have three minutes to make a connection as they ride the chairlift up the slope, we are feeling inspired by the endless possibilities for romantic brevity.

What better way to maximize your time than by utilizing a speed dating approach that fits hooking up right into your daily routine? That’s why we’d like to see these convenient forms of speed dating hit the scene in 2019, so we can get in, see if there’s any chemistry, and get out. Find love faster than the time it takes to toast your morning bagel. Who knows, it could be love at first sight.

