4 Ways to Use Pet Tech That’ll Earn You the ‘World’s Great Dog Dad’ Mug

Photo: PM Images (Getty Images)

Welcome to the year 2019, where we spend more time with our friends online than we do with them in person, we order an uber in two minutes with the press of a button, and everything is done with convenience, but we all feel like we don’t have any time anymore. With all these advances, why is it we don’t seem to use much technology with our dogs? To remedy this, we came up with four ways you can use dog technology to make man’s best friend’s life that much better. Chances are they’ll thank you for it (non-verbally, of course).

1/4 Fitbit for Dogs You use an activity tracker to make sure you got your daily exercise, but are you sure Fido got all his steps in? Dog activity trackers like FitBark & Whistle can give you a notification on how much exercise your dog has been getting, and make sure you stay on pace to give them the walks they need. They attach to the dog's collar and report directly to your smartphone.

2/4 Bark Collar If your dog's barking is getting out of hand, a bark collar might be your best choice. A bark collar will give the dog a harmless spray every time they bark. Over time, they learn not to exceed the volume that sets the collar off. This is only recommended if you absolutely have to because barking is a huge part of a dog's life!

3/4 Doggy Cam Just like a nanny cam, you can get yourself a pet cam that video calls your dog at home whenever you want to. You can even get one like Pawbo that disperse a little treat when you call them over to the camera.

4/4 Uber for Dog Walks If you're stuck at work all day and can't get your dog out to the bathroom as much as you should, this idea is for you. You can request a dog walker with apps like Wag! & Rover to come to your house and take your dog on as long of a walk that you need. Set the time of day, duration, or even the path they take, and stop the worry.