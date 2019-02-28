Next-Level Threads: A Spring Breaker’s Guide To Minimalist Packing
Photo: AleksandarNakic (Getty Images)
It’s that time of year where the temperatures rise and the babes finally surface after a super hard winter. Yes, spring break is upon us and you’re probably getting ready to hit the beach and party on forever. But before you get to your ultimate vacation spot, you’re going to have to perform the ultimate bummer: packing your bag. Instead of throwing a ton of junk into a duffle bag and focusing on all the shots you’ll do, follow these tips to Marie Kondo your packing situation.
LOL forever: Spring Break Photos That Will Leave You In Stitches
1/5
Lifepack's 'The Hustle' Backpack
The Hustle backpack is pretty much everything you'll need in a carry-on that you can also use in your everyday life. It's stylish and functional with multiple pockets (even a padded sunglasses pocket) to make packing odds and ends a breeze. It's got a faux fur lined compartment for your tablet or laptop, plus condensed space for packing clothes. Additionally, it comes with an anti-theft cable lock, organized pocket system with a laptop charger pocket, and USB charging port. (Battery not included.)
Photo: Lifepack
2/5
Hangover Preparedness Kit
Look. You're a man now, dawg. So we won't waste your time reminding you to pack your toothbrush and hair products. We will remind you to create a hangover preparedness kit that will cover the direst day-after drinking issues. It should include a pain killer (not Tylenol), antacids, Alka Seltzer, and a freezer eye mask. The mask will save your life when you wake up with your head pounding and praying for death. Just put it in the freezer the second you get to your hotel room so it will be good to go when you're on death's door.
Photo: Mark Viker (Getty Images)
3/5
Kondoize Your Packing Situation
The KonMari Method seems to be everywhere these days, and for good reason. It's extremely helpful at minimizing your life to maximize your fun. Kondo's folding technique is perfect for minimalist packers. It makes sure your clothes are tightly folded so there's enough room in your bag for more important things, like your Hangover Preparedness Kit and condoms.
4/5
Free Inflight Booze 2.0
Did you know the best travel life hack comes by way of mini bottles of alcohol? Turns out they're small enough that you can pre-pack them in your carry on.
According to the TSA's travel tips, "Travelers may carry as many 3.4 ounce bottles of liquid (mini bottles of liquor are 1.7 ounces) that fit comfortably in one quart-sized, clear plastic, zip-top bag. Comfortable means that the bag will seal without busting at the seams. One bag is permitted per passenger."
Now go forward and get waaaaaaaasted for cheap since mixers in-flight are free. Or don't use mixers. Who are we to tell your spring-breaking ass what to do?
Photo: Instants (Getty Images)
5/5
Boldly Wear Your Nicest Outfit On The Plane
First of all, dressing up while traveling can earn you the respect you're likely craving in your everyday life. Secondly, it means you can carry more while packing less. Other than your dress shirt, you should pretty much wear your best outfit on the plane, including your bulky going-out shoes. Definitely pack your board shorts, T-shirts, dress shirt, socks, pajamas, underwear, and flip-flops since they will survive being smashed into your bag.
Photo: Izabela Habur (Getty Images)
Plan ahead: 5 Hangover-Inducing Drinks To Avoid When Day-Drinking
Are there any spring break packing tips you’ve learned over the years that can change a traveler’s life? Sharing is caring, so tell us in the comments!
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.