Make an Impression

Dick is global and the market is flooded. Because of this, you're going to want your "about me" section to say something clever and memorable. Be honest, don't lie, and give it some effort. If this kind of thing gives you anxiety, share three random things about yourself that makes you unique. Another conversation-starter is the greater than/less than debate like, TV > Film, Tacos < Burritos, Cats > Dogs. Because nothing starts a conversation like someone vehemently disagreeing with you.

Seriously though. Whatever you do, don't leave this part blank. Nothing says, "I have a mattress on the floor," quite like a blank profile. Don't open hard by disappointing them; close with that material.