Drink Wine With Your Cat Week

National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week Doesn’t Have to Sell Us

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

Drinking alone is never advised, which is why Drink Wine With Your Cat Week is the perfect excuse to cozy up with your favorite feline and say cheers. Although it might not seem like Fluffy needs a glass of Pinot to wind down after a long day of doing nothing, she’s probably jonesing for a glass. While you might not know if he prefers a good Meowsling or is more of a rosé-all-day cat. You can set them up for drinking success with these no-fail drinking tips even your four-legged friend will appreciate.

Have you been drinking with your feline friend prior to this week? Or will you be finally making a toast with your cat for the first time? Let us know in the comments!

