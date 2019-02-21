Sex and Relationships
Risky Tips [With Kate Quigley]: Don’t Blow It Between Dates One and Two

by Mandatory Editors

Guys, you’ve been there. We all have. The first date is out of this world, and you can’t wait for the second one. But a lot can happen between the first two dates, and a lot does happen. This week’s edition of Risky Tips takes us in the belly of the beast, actually the mind of Kate Quigley, who knows exactly what turns women off between dates one and two. When you’re done here, check out Kate’s latest #DateFails podcast below.

