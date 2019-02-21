Risky Tips [With Kate Quigley]: Don’t Blow It Between Dates One and Two

Keep in Touch But Keep It Brief

One and done, boys. Two at most. After that, your odds of lobbing a nasty curveball increases exponentially.

This seems to be where most men freak a girl out. If you seem too excited before we really know you, it’s a little much. I know it’s confusing because women love attention and complain that you don’t text enough, but we usually save that for later in the relationship.

When you start acting like a boyfriend before we’ve dated, it takes you quickly from cute guy with potential to creepy guy with possible Ted Bundy backstory.

Be the mysterious guy a girl gets excited to see pop up on their lock screen, not some creep we'll see a Netflix special on in a year.