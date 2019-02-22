Eat Me, I’m Irish: Booze-Infused Cheese Comes To Aldi For St. Patrick’s Day

When we think of St. Patrick’s Day foods, we tend to conjure up images of bangers and mash or corned beef and steamed cabbage. These iconic, largely Americanized foods are perfectly suited to be paired with a pint (or three) of Guinness and a whole lot of Jameson, Tullamore DEW, or Bushmills. The only way St. Patrick’s Day food could be better is if it were booze-infused. That way, we wouldn’t have to waste so much of our beloved holiday switching between food items and delicious booze. If you’re like us and this seems as likely as a unicorn farting Lucky Charms, you’ll be overjoyed to know that Aldi just made this dream a reality.

The discount food market is debuting five Irish-themed cheeses on Feb. 27. Some contain booze and others are just St. Patrick’s Day-themed. You have more than enough time to stock up on Pesto Gouda (sadly, no booze), English Sage Derby (no booze either), Aged Irish Cheddar (no booze again), Irish Cheddar with Beer (yay, booze!), and Irish Cheddar with Whiskey (extra booze alert). All cheeses are made by Aldi favorite Happy Farms.

If you’re a fan of fancy cheese, you’re probably used to spending way too much money for aged cheddar and other dairy favorites. But, since Aldi is known for its value, these magical cheeses are available for only $3.99 each. At that price, you can grab one (or two) of each to serve for the tipsy revelers on St. Patrick’s Day this year. Pair them with your favorite Irish beer and whiskey and you have the makings of a great holiday.

