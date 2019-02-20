Shishito Margarita

Ingredients (for the cocktail):

Kosher salt, for the glass

1 lime wedge

1/4 cup shishito-infused tequila (recipe follows)

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 1/2 tablespoons simple syrup (recipe follows)

1 pimiento de padrón, oil patted off

Ingredients (for the shishito-infused tequila):

6 shishito peppers, split lengthwise

1 bottle (1 liter) tequila



Directions (for the shishito-infused tequila):

Put the shisito peppers in the tequila. Seal with the cap and infuse for 24 hours. Strain the tequila through a fine-mesh sieve into another container with a spout. Pour back into the tequila bottle, using a funnel if you have one. The infused tequila will keep for up to 1 month.



Ingredients (for the simple syrup):

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 cup water

Directions (for the simple syrup):

Bring the sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Boil for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and let cool completely. The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.



Directions (for the cocktail):

Place a thin layer of salt on a saucer. Run the lime wedge against the rim of a glass, then coat the rim with salt. Use a paper towel to wipe out the inside rim so there isn’t too much salt for the drink. The outside rim should still have a light coating. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice to the rim, then add the infused tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake very well, then strain into the glass. Add ice and garnish with the shishito pepper. Serve immediately.

Cocktail from Kieran Chavez, beverage director at Boqueria in New York City