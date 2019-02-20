7 Adventurous Margarita Variations For National Margarita Day
Photo: A485 (Getty Images)
Friday is National Margarita Day. It might seem strange that this tequila-fueled holiday takes place in the midst of winter, but if you enjoy this classic cocktail, you’ll know that there’s really no wrong time to enjoy it. It doesn’t matter if the sun is shining and we’re wearing tank tops, shorts, and sandals or if the snow is falling and we’re adorned in a full snowsuit.
The drink itself is classic and simple. It usually consists of tequila, lime juice, and triple sec (or any orange-flavored liqueur) in a margarita glass with a salt rim. But just because the basic cocktail is simple, that doesn’t stop bartenders from ramping it up with jalapeños, tamarind, and various other flavors. Check out some of our favorites below.
Improved Margarita
Ingredients:
2 ounces Tequila Cabeza Blanco
1/2 ounce Cointreau
1/3 ounce agave nectar
1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
1/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/2 ounce freshly squeezed grapefruit juice
2 drops of saline solution
3 dashes of orange bitters
3 drops of orange flower water
1 grapefruit half wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Pour all ingredients into a tin shaker and add ice. Shake vigorously for 8 - 10 seconds and strain over a fresh glass of ice into a double, old-fashioned glass. Garnish with a grapefruit half-wheel.
Cocktail from Dushan Zaric at Shoo Shoo in New York City
Photo: Shoo Shoo
Seng Margarita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila
1/2 ounce Cointreau
1/3 ounce ginseng with royal jelly
3/4 ounce lemon juice
Directions:
Mix all ingredients. Top with margarita foam with spinach and add salt mix with activated charcoal to the rim.
Cocktail from Las Ventanas al Paraiso, a Rosewood Resort
Photo: Rosewood Resorts
Shishito Margarita
Ingredients (for the cocktail):
Kosher salt, for the glass
1 lime wedge
1/4 cup shishito-infused tequila (recipe follows)
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 1/2 tablespoons simple syrup (recipe follows)
1 pimiento de padrón, oil patted off
Ingredients (for the shishito-infused tequila):
6 shishito peppers, split lengthwise
1 bottle (1 liter) tequila
Directions (for the shishito-infused tequila):
Put the shisito peppers in the tequila. Seal with the cap and infuse for 24 hours. Strain the tequila through a fine-mesh sieve into another container with a spout. Pour back into the tequila bottle, using a funnel if you have one. The infused tequila will keep for up to 1 month.
Ingredients (for the simple syrup):
1/2 cup of sugar
1/2 cup water
Directions (for the simple syrup):
Bring the sugar and 1/2 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Boil for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and let cool completely. The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Directions (for the cocktail):
Place a thin layer of salt on a saucer. Run the lime wedge against the rim of a glass, then coat the rim with salt. Use a paper towel to wipe out the inside rim so there isn’t too much salt for the drink. The outside rim should still have a light coating. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice to the rim, then add the infused tequila, lime juice, and simple syrup. Cover and shake very well, then strain into the glass. Add ice and garnish with the shishito pepper. Serve immediately.
Cocktail from Kieran Chavez, beverage director at Boqueria in New York City
Photo: Boqueria
Spicy Margarita
Ingredients:
1/2 ounce agave syrup
3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
1/2 ounce Ancho Reyes Chile Liquor
3/4 ounce escabeche juice
(Taqueria Diana’s house-made pickle juice)
1 pinch of ground Morita Chile Powder
Directions:
Build ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Prepare a rocks glass by covering the rim with spicy, Tajik salt and strain cocktail over ice. Garnish with a fresh lime slice.
Cocktail from Matt La Rue, owner of Taqueria Diana in New York City
Photo: Molly Tavoletti
Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces Patron Silver
3/4 ounces Cointreau
1/4 ounce simple syrup
Splash of Ripe Margarita Mix
2 strawberries
3 jalapeño slices
Directions:
Muddle one strawberry and three jalapeño slices in a rocks glass. Combine all liquid ingredients and double strain over ice and muddled ingredients. Garnish with a sugar rim and whole strawberry.
Cocktail from Sea-Guini at Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida
Photo: Sea-Guini at Opal Sands Resort
Sweet and Spicy Mango Margarita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces jalapeño-infused Casa Noble Reposado
3/4 ounces Solerno blood orange liquor
3/4 ounces guava puree
3/4 ounces lime juice
Directions:
Add ingredients to shaker with ice. Rim water glass with ancho-sugar. Shake,
pour into glass with ice. Garnish with jalapeño and lime.
Cocktail from The Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami
Photo: The Palms Hotel & Spa
Madre Smokey Margarita
Ingredients:
1 1/2 ounces mezcal joven
1 ounce lime
1/2 ounce Ancho Reyes
1/2 ounce agave syrup
Directions:
Combine ingredients, shake, and pour into glass rimmed with spicy salt mixture.
Cocktail from Madre in Los Angeles
Photo: Madre
