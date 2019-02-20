A Phone? In a Car?!

Back in the '80s, a lot of things were different. Music was better, fashion was worse, and technology as we know it was still in its infancy. If you wanted to get a hold of someone who was out and about, you had to hit up their beeper or phone the arcade they were hanging out at.

Still, if you were among the king of the preppies, you might have had enough money for a portable phone. Whether it was a wired phone attached to your car or the Gordon Gekko special, these were clunky peeks at what was to come in the coming decades. Plus, they could be used as melee weapons. Always a bonus.