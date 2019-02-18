Living / Life Hacks

Manamorphosis: How To Stand Up To Life’s Biggest Bullies, Your Parents

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Laflor (Getty Images)

Growing up means finding yourself through trial and error. Because our personal experiences help define the people we become, it makes sense that we acquire ideas and beliefs separate from those of our parents…which is fine until you have to share a space with them and end up disagreeing on a topic you fundamentally do not want to back down on. Part of growing up is having and expressing a perspective contrary to that of your parents, but doing it with tact is how you know you’ve leveled up in your journey to grow up. Here’s how to stand up to your parents without coming across like a complete dick.

Man in the mirror: How To Make Changes That Stick

Self-care challenge: How To Treat Yourself When Your Single

When you finally had to stand up to your parents, what changed in your relationship? How did this affect the man you’ve grown into? Share your story in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.