Next Level Threads: Watches You Can Wear In The Office Or The Ocean

When it comes to the ultimate accessory for men, the wristwatch comes to mind first. They have the ability to dress up or down an outfit while also adding a little panache. If you’re a modern man on the go, you’ll need something on your wrist that’s as flexible as your schedule. The perfect watch fits well, has a good weight, and can seamlessly be worn on land or sea. That said, here are our picks for the best waterproof watches that will help you survive your workweek or a late-night swim.

1/7 Casio Men's 'G-Shock' Quartz Resin Dress Watch The Casio G-Shock is your basic wristwatch with upgraded features. G-Shock watches are best known for their ability to survive the worst conditions. It's got a beautiful face and is water resistant to 200 meters. Photo: Amazon

2/7 Marathon Watch Stainless Steel Watch The Marathon is a watch for minimalists. It doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles. It's not fancy, but it's a quality product that does its job and is water resistant. Photo: Amazon

3/7 Neymar Men's Diver Watch The Neymar Diver Watch is an homage to the Rolex Deep Sea. It's got a sleek overall style and a full lumed bezel that makes the face very attractive. If classic watches always catch your eye, start with the Neymar and you won't be disappointed. Photo: Amazon

4/7 Nixon 42-20 Chrono Black Dial Steel Watch The Nixon 42-20 Chrono Watch excels at balancing beautiful craftsmanship with precision time-keeping. It features corrugated unidirectional bezel with engraved numbers, three chronograph subdials, and a date window. Plus, it's water resistant up to 200 meters. Photo: Amazon



5/7 Reef Tiger Sports Watch If you're on the market for a watch that will get you plenty of compliments, look no further than the Reef Tiger Sports Watch. In addition to having a beautiful face, it comes with a sport rubber strap and tang buckle, and is also water resistant up to 100 meters. Photo: Amazon

6/7 Seiko Men's Prospex Automatic Diver Watch The Seiko Prospex Automatic Diver Watch will complement everything you wear. It's got a beautiful face and blue bezel that's in perfect alignment. It can easily be compared with watches in the $2,000 range, but at Seiko's price point nothing else will match it in terms of value and quality. Photo: Amazon

7/7 Traser H3 Blue P59 Aurora GMT Watch The Traser brand is best known for their durable and stylish watches and the Traser H3 P59 Aurora GMT Watch is no exception. It comes with the brand's revolutionary Trigalight and Super-LumiNova illumination technology, which means it needs no exposure to light in order to glow. Not only that, its anti reflective sapphire crystal face is scratch resistant, as well as, water resistant up to 100 meters. Photo: Amazon

