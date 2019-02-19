Hello, Sports Fans

Take sports, for instance. Fans are already used to a bit of a heads-up display thanks to years and years of first-down lines and other fancy graphics packages. When you go to games in person, it’s just not the same as watching at home. You just have less information at your fingertips.

With 5G and the coming time of wireless smart glasses, this can all change. Teams will be able to send out a signal across the stadium and you’ll be able to see everything you can see at home right out on the field. Sure, there might also be some injected ads in there, but that’s America.