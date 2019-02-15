Living / Life Hacks

Trash Talk: Going Green Means Taking Out the Garbage Less

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Martin Leigh (Getty Images)

Why is there always so much trash? Seriously. No one ever wants to take it out, but with our disposable lifestyles, we end up with tons of it. Living a zero waste lifestyle is an art that anyone can learn. Plus, you’re not even aiming for zero waste. You’re just trying to diminish the waste you make that can’t be recycled. If you want to minimize the trash you make, you’ll need to deconstruct your life and invest in reusable products. Going green isn’t hard; you just have to know how to do it. These tips will help you.

Is there anything you do to specifically minimize the waste you make? Tell us your tips and tricks in the comments!

