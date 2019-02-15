Trash Talk: Going Green Means Taking Out the Garbage Less

Why is there always so much trash? Seriously. No one ever wants to take it out, but with our disposable lifestyles, we end up with tons of it. Living a zero waste lifestyle is an art that anyone can learn. Plus, you’re not even aiming for zero waste. You’re just trying to diminish the waste you make that can’t be recycled. If you want to minimize the trash you make, you’ll need to deconstruct your life and invest in reusable products. Going green isn’t hard; you just have to know how to do it. These tips will help you.

1/6 Ditch Disposable Plastic Water Bottles There's no convenience when it comes to plastic water bottles. They're bad for the environment and give companies the power to think they own our water sources. Instead, invest in a Brita and a reusable water bottle. Not only will this minimize the trash you're taking out, it will make you more accountable for how much water you're drinking. Photo: JenniferPhotographyImaging (Getty Images)

2/6 Unsubscribe From Junk Mail If you're paying all your bills online, why do you have them sent to your house? Put an end to this by making everything digital. To stop junk mail, you can have your name removed from the mailing list here. Likewise, you can end credit card solicitations by opting out here. Not only will you have less trash, but your entire life will be more KonMari friendly. Photo: Epoxydude (Getty Images)

3/6 Repurpose Old Clothes As Rags While we're on the topic of the KonMari Method, you can re-purpose some of those clothes that no longer spark joy into rags. Paper towels are a complete waste and you should pivot out of purchasing them and into using reusable rags. Photo: Anuta-shadow (Getty Images)

4/6 Reuse Bags And Jars Ziplock bags and glass jars that come with other food items can be cleaned and re-purposed. A lot of the things we consider to be disposable are simply items we have designated as trash. Likewise, invest in reusable bags and stop using the single serving plastic bags for produce at the grocery store. Unless, that is, you re-purpose them to pick up your pooch's poop. Yes, everything can be reused. Photo: Trevor Williams (Getty Images)



5/6 Make Your Own Food When it comes to Americans and food waste, The Guardian reports, "By one government tally, about 60 million tons of produce worth about $160 billion is wasted by retailers and consumers every year - one third of all foodstuffs." To prevent yourself from succumbing to this American disease, stick with meal and grocery plans. Not only will they help the environment, they'll prevent waste and keep you on a healthy budget. Photo: AndreyPopov (Getty Images)

6/6 Upgrade To Cloth Napkins Cancel your Prime subscription to paper towels and napkins. By investing in cloth napkins, you'll make a one-time purchase that will cut down your trash and help you look like an adult. Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)

Is there anything you do to specifically minimize the waste you make? Tell us your tips and tricks in the comments!