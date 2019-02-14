Bartender Approved: 7 Lagers To Drink All Winter Long
Photo: agrobacter (Getty Images)
In the craft beer world, there’s no disputing that the IPA (in some form) is king. These hop-fueled, sometimes slightly bitter beers aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. But, in recent years, there’s been an increase in appreciation for the simple and classic lagers, with breweries like Founders, Stone, Sierra Nevada, and Firestone Walker all getting in on the action.
Since so many new lagers have entered the market in the last few years, we’re having trouble figuring out which ones to try and which ones to avoid. That’s why we talked to some of our favorite bartenders to find out what lagers they enjoy. And, if you can’t trust bartenders when it comes to beer, you can’t trust anyone. Check out all of their choices below.
1/7
Stone Tropic Thunder
“I really dig Tropic Thunder from Stone. It’s quenches my desire for something hoppy while also is crisp clean and perfect for any mental stay-cation.” – Young Kim, beverage director at The Flatiron Room in New York City
Photo: Stone Brewing
2/7
North Coast Scrimshaw
“Scrimshaw Pilsner from North Coast Brewery in Fort Bragg, California. This lager perfectly straddles the line between malty, craft flavor, and the crispy refreshment that lagers are known for. It's great with many types of food but is light enough for session-drinkers to enjoy two or three.” – Andrew Meltzer, bartender at Noosh in San Francisco
Photo: North Coast Brewing
3/7
Mason Ale Works Respeto
“San Diego is obviously more of an IPA town, but there's been pendulum swing toward lagers in the last couple years that has been really cool, and our proximity to Mexico has inspired a lot of craft versions of Mexican lagers, which is maybe my favorite daytime drink. The Mason Ale Works Respeto Mexican-style lager is the last one to really take me. It's everything it should be: light, easy, clean, pleasant to think about and just as pleasant to not.” – Jason O’Bryan, spirits director at The Florence in San Diego
Photo: Mason Ale Works
4/7
Jack's Abby Hoponius Union
“Jack's Abby Hoponius Union is an India-style pale lager that boasts tropical fruit and citrus flavors that make it one of my all-time favorites. It's the beer that familiarized my palate with hoppy bitterness in a way that wasn't overbearing like how West Coast style IPAs had been. It ultimately led me to trying other IPAs and introduced me to the category.” – Tyler Zielinski, bartender at Backbar in Hudson, New York
Photo: Jack’s Abby
5/7
Bell's Lager of the Lakes
“This past summer I really came to enjoy Bell’s Brewery Lager of the Lakes. It has a nice refreshing flavor with a touch of sweet citrus that’s not too overpowering like some summer seasonal options and can be enjoyed all year long.” – Nikki McCutcheon, beverage manager at Moxy Times in New York City
Photo: Bell’s Brewing
6/7
Pacifico
“A cold bottle of Pacifico that goes great with just about anything, especially a fresh and spicy ceviche.” – Kevin Zadoyan, co-owner of Te-Kila in Los Angeles
Photo: Pacifico
7/7
Sierra Nevada Nooner
“Sierra Nevada’s Nooner Pilsner is my new go-to for a craft lager. The hops' floral and spice balances out the malty sweetness and make for a really great beer. Light citrus notes with watermelon and pear add to some seriously instance flavors with an overall smooth mouthfeel this beer is my go-to.” – Spencer Elliot, head bartender at The Boogie Room in New York City
Photo: Sierra Nevada