Love And A Slider: White Castle Might Be The Perfect Valentine’s Day Spot

Photo: Rosalind O’Connor (Getty Images)

Another company is showing just how willing they are to take your money this Valentine’s Day. This time it’s not a shameless rip-off like a proposal in a pizza box or pink toilet paper. No, this one’s more meaningful than that. After all, what says love better than a ten-pack of sliders and some ring-shaped chicken nuggets? If that sounds like the perfect date, White Castle has some great news for you.

The home of the impossible slider is taking Valentine’s Day reservations. The fast-food joint better known for serving an incredibly large number of burgers for a suspiciously low price has an entire menu drawn up for Feb. 14. You and your beau can munch on sliders and desserts-on-a-stick while experiencing table-side service.

You get the horse-drawn carriage and we’ll cover the dinner arrangements. Just book your reservation on @OpenTable today! Don’t wait until it’s too late. https://t.co/Cx4sEP9lDD pic.twitter.com/yonhKoCjCD — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) February 11, 2019

See if you can top these: Mandatory Funniest Tweets This Week 2-8

If the restaurant of your choice has filled up, don’t worry! Select White Castles that will also be open on Feb. 15 as well. The promotion will top any five-star restaurant (in price) and will leave your significant other speechless one way or another.

For those who cannot be bothered to go to the restaurant, you can order the same romantic meal to go. Show your partner how much you care about him or her by treating them to a romantic dinner by candlelight and a night of severe intestinal discomfort. One way or another, it’ll be a night neither of you will forget.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over 30,000 people took part in the White Castle Valentine’s Day promotions last year and the company is adding two locations in Las Vegas this year. There are no statistics available to indicate how many of those people are now single.