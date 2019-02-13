Don't Fear The Bitter

The bitterness of any given bitter liqueur varies, but most of them aren’t really too bitter at all. While bitter liqueurs tend to have less sugar, that shouldn’t stop you from trying them. There are so many approachable amari in the world. “You don't have to start with the real pallet cleansers like Fernet or Campari,” says Lent. “Try a little Montenegro for an approachable citrus kick or the Baltamaro Szechuan for something new-world and out of the box.”

If you're not feeling up to sipping neat, look up some cocktails. “Most amari widely available will have lovely cocktails available for recreation on their website,” he adds.

“We tell people who are intimidated by the idea of drinking something bitter that a scale or range of bitterness exists,” says Fasano. “No two amari are created equal and there is something for everyone out there, whether you like very little to no bitter or the bitter extreme.”