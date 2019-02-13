Living / Fun / Food & Drink
Bitters

Get Bitter: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Bitters And Amari

by Christopher Osburn
Talking about the difference between bitters and amari is like chatting about the differences between bourbon and whiskey. All bourbon is whiskey but not all whiskey is bourbon. Just like all amari are bitters, but not all bitters are amari. Both use similar ingredients like bark, various herbs, botanicals, and spices to create bitter and semisweet flavors. The only clear difference is bitterness content. Amaris tend to be sweeter and easily enjoyed on their own while bitters are (you guessed it) more bitter and are more often mixed into a cocktail (like a Negroni).

