Valentine's Day gifts

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Like A One Percenter With These Dope Gifts

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: D-Keine (Getty Images)

Nothing says “I love you” like a present over $1 million dollars. At least, we assume so, as no one has ever gifted us anything that cost more than a value meal at McDonald’s. The people at HushHush.com, which is toted as the Amazon for millionaires, compiled a list of the Top 10 Most Expensive Valentine’s Day Gifts that none of us will ever be able to afford. (Yay, capitalism!) But if you can afford anything on this list, please look us up, because love is as blind as the $55 million Graff Hallucination Watch that tops this list.

If you were rolling in dough, which of these elaborate gifts would you be giving this Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments!

