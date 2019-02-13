Celebrate Valentine’s Day Like A One Percenter With These Dope Gifts

Nothing says “I love you” like a present over $1 million dollars. At least, we assume so, as no one has ever gifted us anything that cost more than a value meal at McDonald’s. The people at HushHush.com, which is toted as the Amazon for millionaires, compiled a list of the Top 10 Most Expensive Valentine’s Day Gifts that none of us will ever be able to afford. (Yay, capitalism!) But if you can afford anything on this list, please look us up, because love is as blind as the $55 million Graff Hallucination Watch that tops this list.

1/10 Graff Hallucination Watch - $55 Million This dizzying concoction of 110 carats of rare multi-colored diamonds is estimated to be the most valuable watch on the planet. Photo: HushHush.com

2/10 Ferrari FF-K Evo - $4.5 Million Based on the hybrid LaFerrari , but tuned for the track with more extreme bodywork, less weight, and a more potent powertrain. The 6.3-liter naturally-aspirated V12 kicks out 848 horsepower, and the electric component kicks in another 187 horsepower for a combined output of 1,036 horsepower and over 664 pound-foot of torque. Photo: HushHush.com

3/10 Harry Winston Magnificent 22.91 Carat Color Emerald Cut Diamond Ring - $4.45 Million An important ring by the American jeweler, Harry Winston, centering on a 22.91 carat D IF emerald-cut diamond. This amazing stone is one of the best cut diamonds, and gives the illusion of a much larger stone. Mounted in platinum with baguette-cut diamond sides. Photo: HushHush.com

4/10 One-of-a-Kind Yellow Diamond Necklace - $3.6 Million Magnificent one-of-a-kind fancy yellow diamond necklace, set with 183.08 carats of fancy yellow diamonds. Photo: HushHush.com



5/10 35.31 Carat Yellow Pear Diamond Necklace - $2.7 Million This absolutely stunning custom-made necklace was created by Diana M. and features 35.31 carat fancy intense yellow pear shape diamonds, one of the highest color gradings, VS2 in clarity. It's surrounded by 47 carats of multi-shape diamonds, all D/E/F VVS/VS color and quality. Photo: HushHush.com

6/10 Masterpiece Rubik’s Cube - $2.5 Million This Rubik’s Cube is the costliest Rubik’s Cube in the world, and it comes with a price tag of $2.5 million. This is a fully functional toy with 185 karats of expensive stones like emeralds, amethysts, and rubies inscribed on each side of the cube. Expert diamond cutter Fred Cueller crafted this masterpiece to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Rubik’s Cube in 1995. It's another example of rich people and the games they like to play. Photo: HushHush.com

7/10 Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon - $2.45 Million The Sky Moon Tourbillon debuted in 2013, offering ballers the most complicated design ever completed by the brand. It's also the workshop's first double-face wristwatch. Its movement consists of 686 parts, some of which are microscopically small. Photo: HushHush.com

8/10 3.34 Carat Fancy Pinkish Purple Diamond Ring - $1.645 Million This alluring engagement ring is crafted in platinum and 18 karat rose gold, showcasing a jaw dropping GIA Certified 3.34 carat natural fancy pinkish purple radiant cut diamond with a clarity grade of VS2. The gorgeous center diamond is flanked by two brilliant cut trapezoid diamonds weighing 1.56 carats total, E color, VS clarity and still too expensive for us to pretend like we can ever own it. Photo: HushHush.com



9/10 Handmade Platinum GIA 9.23 Carat Emerald Diamond Ring - $808,545 Truly fit for royalty, this handmade platinum ring features a breathtaking GIA certified 9.23 carat, F color, VVS1 clarity, emerald cut diamond with 2.12ctw, E/F color, VS1 clarity, trapezoid cut sidestone diamonds. Created by the legendary J. Birnbach, this magnificent jewel is unsurpassed in its beauty and prominence. Photo: HushHush.com

10/10 Hublot Classic Fusion Tourbillon - $598,450 This is the Hublot Classic Fusion Skeleton Tourbillon all-diamond watch, limited edition. The titanium 45 millimeter case is fully set with round cut diamonds and the titanium crown is fitted with a black rubber insert. The pave diamond dial with stick hour markers matches case with the exposed tourbillon movement at the 6 o’clock position. It features a crocodile leather gummy strap with deployant buckle. Photo: HushHush.com

If you were rolling in dough, which of these elaborate gifts would you be giving this Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments!