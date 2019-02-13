Living / Food & Drink
Ice cream

How To Pair Häagen-Dazs’ New Spirit-Infused Ice Cream With Your Favorite Cocktails

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Wong Sze Fei / EyeEm (Getty Images)

If you didn’t already know it, the name Häagen-Dazs isn’t a fancy Scandinavian term. It’s actually a nonsense word created by the founders of the popular brand that started in New York. When many of us think about Häagen-Dazs, we think of ice cream. But, very few of us think about spirits. That is, until now.

Häagen-Dazs has introduced a line of spirit-infused products called the Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection. This includes five new boozy flavors, a cookie square, and even a non-dairy offering.

“The Häagen-Dazs brand is built on a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream experiences,” Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs brand manager said in a press release. “The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge. Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own.”

While these treats do contain booze, none contains more than 0.5 percent alcohol. You’d need to shovel down an awful lot of ice cream to get a buzz on. Either way, they all pair well with your favorite cocktails and you can check them all out below.

