How To Pair Häagen-Dazs’ New Spirit-Infused Ice Cream With Your Favorite Cocktails

Photo: Wong Sze Fei / EyeEm (Getty Images)

If you didn’t already know it, the name Häagen-Dazs isn’t a fancy Scandinavian term. It’s actually a nonsense word created by the founders of the popular brand that started in New York. When many of us think about Häagen-Dazs, we think of ice cream. But, very few of us think about spirits. That is, until now.

Häagen-Dazs has introduced a line of spirit-infused products called the Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection. This includes five new boozy flavors, a cookie square, and even a non-dairy offering.

“The Häagen-Dazs brand is built on a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream experiences,” Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs brand manager said in a press release. “The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge. Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own.”

While these treats do contain booze, none contains more than 0.5 percent alcohol. You’d need to shovel down an awful lot of ice cream to get a buzz on. Either way, they all pair well with your favorite cocktails and you can check them all out below.

1/6 Bourbon Praline Pecan One bourbon-based ice cream couldn’t possible be enough. This ice cream gets its flavor from bourbon ice cream filled with brown sugar bourbon swirls and praline pecans. Pair it with a swig of bourbon smash or mint julep to double up on your bourbon ratio. Photo: Häagen-Dazs

2/6 Irish Cream Brownie This flavor is made with a base of Irish cream-infused ice cream that has fudge swirls and chocolate brownie pieces folded into it. Pair with an Irish coffee and you have the makings of a great evening. Photo: Häagen-Dazs

3/6 Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle This vanilla bean ice cream is filled with chocolate truffle and boozy bourbon swirls. Pair this dessert with an old fashioned or just pour your favorite bourbon right over the top for a spirited kick. Photo: Häagen-Dazs

4/6 Rum Tres Leches This white rum-infused ice cream is chock full of ribbons of dulce de leche and pieces of tres leches cake. Pair it was a glass of spiced rum and you’ll feel like the most indulgent pirate ever. Photo: Häagen-Dazs



5/6 Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch This rich treat consists of stout-infused chocolate ice cream filled with chocolate-covered pretzels and fudge swirls. Pair this with a barrel-aged stout for the most indulgent dessert imaginable. Photo: Häagen-Dazs

6/6 Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee This non-dairy offering starts with amaretto-infused ice frozen dessert that has sweet black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces throughout. Pair it with a glass of amaretto for the greatest after-dinner drink and food pairing of all time. Photo: Häagen-Dazs

