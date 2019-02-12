Make Her Swoon With These Valentine’s Day Cocktails

Photo: martin-dm (Getty Images)

It honestly doesn’t matter whether Valentine’s Day is a time for cheesy, hand-holding love or a day to drown your sorrows because you’re single for another year. Either way, you’re going to need booze to get through it. Champagne is an obvious choice. It’s elegant, luxurious, and you’ll get major points from that special someone if you decided to spend more than $15 dollars on a bottle. But, while champagne is well and good, if you really want to show your significant other how much they mean to you or you want to impress a potential mate, you’ll mix up a delicious cocktail.

You can go basic and mix up some rum and cokes or a good gin & tonic. But, if you really want to step it up this year, you’ll make one of these classy, sexy, delicious cocktails from some of our favorite bartenders.

1/7 The Burning Roses Old Fashioned Ingredients:

2 ounces Plymouth gin

1/2 ounce beet juice

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/2 ounce lavender simply syrup

1 bar spoon of cayenne

1 egg white

2 ounces kombucha Directions: Dry shake, then wet shake all ingredients except the kombucha. Once shaken, add in kombucha and serve up in a coupe. Garnish with lime zest and your vegetable of choice. Cocktail from One Bellevue in Newport, Rhode Island Photo: One Bellevue

2/7 Cupid's Arrow Ingredients:

1 ounce citrus vodka

1/2 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce raspberry syrup

2 dashes lemon bitters

Sparkling rosé, to top

Raspberry, for garnish Directions: Combine all ingredients except sparkling wine in a Boston shaker. Shake and double strain into a champagne flute. Top with sparkling rose and garnish with a raspberry. Cocktail from James Nelson, beverage director at BLT Prime by David Burke in Washington, D.C. Photo: BLT Prime

3/7 Healthy Habit Ingredients:

1 spoon simple syrup

Ice

2 ounces Four Roses bourbon

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 maraschino cherry Directions: In a rocks glass, in this order, combine simple syrup, ice, bourbon, bitters, and maraschino cherry. Cut the top of a blood orange to create a shallow cup. With the fruit still intact inside, gently squeeze a couple drops of juice out of blood orange slice into the drink and then rest the orange slice on the surface of the drink. Next, with small tongs, grab a sugar cube that has soaked in 151 for around 45 seconds, light it on fire and gently place it on top of the blood orange slice. Let the flame burn the sugar cube down till it goes out (close to 30 seconds). Stir and enjoy. Cocktail from Cody Held, bar manager at Zero Restaurant + Bar in Charleston, South Carolina Photo: Zero Restaurant + Bar

4/7 Mezcal Momma Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces Gem & Bolt mezcal

1 1/2 ounces jasmine tea

3/4 ounces fresh lime juice

3/4 ounces agave syrup

1/4 ounces Benedictine

3 or 4 raspberries Directions: Shake all ingredients and strain over ice. Garnish with 3 or 4 raspberries. Cocktail from The New York Edition in New York City Photo: The New York Edition



5/7 Regal Beagle Twinkle Toes Ingredients:

3/4 ounces Hayman’s Sloe Gin

1 1/2 ounces grapefruit juice

2 dashes jujube bitters

Sparkling wine, to top

Lemon twist, for garnish Directions: Add ingredients to shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into champagne flute. Top with sparkling wine to fill and garnish with lemon twist. Cocktail from Jeremy Allen, head bartender at MiniBar Hollywood in Los Angeles Photo: MiniBar Hollywood

6/7 1-800-SENSUAL Ingredients:

2 ounces strawberry-infused Jaja blanco tequila

1/2 ounce Fino sherry

3/4 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce raspberry

3/4 ounces rosé

3/4 ounce white pepper syrup Cocktail from Her Name Was Carmen in New York City Photo: Her Name Was Carmen

7/7 A Shot Of Love Ingredients:

3/4 ounce amaretto

3/4 ounce Bailey's

Chocolate of choice (milk, white, or dark)

Shot glass molds Shot glasses (make a day ahead): In a medium saucepan, melt chocolate over medium heat. Spoon into shot mold, let cool. Place in refrigerator to set, preferably overnight. Directions: Combine equal parts of Amaretto and Bailey’s. Serve. Cocktail from Orlando Ramos, beverage director at David Burke Tavern in New York City Photo: David Burke Tavern