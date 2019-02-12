Living / Food & Drink / Life Hacks
Skip the Straw

National Skip The Straw Day Is Your Chance To Stop Sucking

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Lode Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Regardless of where you stand on climate change, one thing we can all agree on is we could do more for the environment. One way to do this is by participating in National Skip The Straw Day on Feb. 22. According to the National Park Service, Americans use and toss 500 million plastic disposable straws every day.

To put into perspective how much plastic is in the ocean, current estimates for when plastic will outnumber fish in the ocean is around the year 2050, but it doesn’t have to be this way. If you live in California, you’re already living a straw upon request lifestyle thanks to a 2018 law put into effect by Majority Leader Ian Calderon.

The law was inspired by the viral video of a sea turtle being rescued after having a straw stuck in its nasal passage. So more than simply saving sea turtles, we want to save our ocean and the delicate ecosystem it’s a part of. Here are some tips on not only surviving Skip The Straw Day, but also ways to celebrate it year-round.

Go green: 10 Eco-Conscious IG Accounts To Give Earth Hope

Save the beer: Climate Change Threatens Beer And What You Can Do To Stop It From Happening

Will you be skipping the straw on Feb. 22? Is protecting the environment more important than drinking your iced latte with a straw? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.