Next-Level Threads: Does This Suit Look Good With Sneakers?

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair / Contributor (Getty Images)

It seems like only yesterday when wearing athletic footwear with a tailored suit was a serious faux pas, the kind of fashion crime old men committed in the name of comfort. However, these days, comfort is key and sneakers have become a way to showcase your individual style. When done right, there’s really no better way to effortlessly make a suit totally yours. And today, we’re going to show you how to pull this off without even thinking.

1/5 The Classic White When pairing a suit with sneakers, the easiest way to do it is with a fresh pair of white kicks. There's something effortless about this look that transitions easily from day to night while still looking totally put together. Even if a white pair of trainers are the only ones you own, you can always make them work by dressing them up. Photos: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor, Steve Granitz / Contributor, Jun Sato / Contributor (Getty Images)

2/5 The Silhouette Another way to easily pull together a sneaker and suit look is keeping everything in the same color. Creating a bold silhouette by sticking with all one color easily keeps the eye from focusing on any one item of clothing. In doing this you will become a monochromatic master of the silhouette. Photo: Jun Sato / Contributor, Matthew Sperzel / Contributor, Paul Zimmerman / Contributor (Getty Images)

3/5 The Splash Of Color Sometimes, you need a little something bold in order to represent your personal style. By pairing a brightly colored pair of kicks with a suit, you're showcasing your personality. If the suit you have is blue, black, grey or white, throw on a pair of bright red sneakers and call it a day. Your shoes don't need to match everything. They just need to make a statement without otherwise overpowering your suit. Photo: VCG / Contributor, AFP Contributor / Contributor, Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

4/5 The Con The classic Chuck Taylor is a quintessential piece of American style. Thanks to their recurring popularity, you can pretty much wear them with anything you own, including a suit. However, when it comes to Chucks, don't you dare wear them with a suit unless they're in pristine condition. It's a suit, you're dressing up, and don't you forget it. Photo: Paul Bruinooge / Contributor, Don Arnold / Contributor, Jason LaVeris / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/5 The Athlete Sporty trainers work super well with the kind of casual cotton suit popular in summertime. This whole look doesn't really need to be very succinct. In fact, it works better if the focus is on the shoe itself and the rest of your look is simple. This says you know yourself well enough to make a bold shoe decision and not overthink anything. Now you just have to apply that principle to the rest of your life. Photo: Edward Berthelot / Contributor & Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kicks 101: Every Dude Should Own These Sneakers

Have you bypassed the stigma associated with wearing sneakers to formal events? Or will you be giving this trend a try finally? Let us know in the comments!