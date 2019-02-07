Living / Style
Sneakers and Suits

Next-Level Threads: Does This Suit Look Good With Sneakers?

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair / Contributor (Getty Images)

It seems like only yesterday when wearing athletic footwear with a tailored suit was a serious faux pas, the kind of fashion crime old men committed in the name of comfort. However, these days, comfort is key and sneakers have become a way to showcase your individual style. When done right, there’s really no better way to effortlessly make a suit totally yours. And today, we’re going to show you how to pull this off without even thinking.

Have you bypassed the stigma associated with wearing sneakers to formal events? Or will you be giving this trend a try finally? Let us know in the comments!

