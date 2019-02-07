Coffee Buzz: The 10 Best Bags For Your Black Gold Coin

Costco

Okay, you may have noticed that this is not at all a craft coffee. In fact, you can get a one-pound bag of Kirkland's Columbian dark roast for about $7. However, the point we want to bring up is that even a semi-decent, run of the mill, bag of beans will taste pretty darn good if you follow these simple rules. Never freeze your beans; it will dry them out. Always grind fresh before use; it will impact the flavor. And be sure to use a burr grinder to grind your beans; otherwise, you will effectively reduce the flavor profile of your beans by about 50 percent.

If you follow these simple steps, even your B-grade beans will be hitting the spot. Go one step further by putting these rules to use on a real live bag of couture coffee, and every morning you will be transported to coffee heaven, where every gal and guy is too busy having mouth orgasms to be coffee snobs. Bon cafe!