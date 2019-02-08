Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships
Sleep Style

How Your Girlfriend’s Sleep Style Reveals All Her Dirty Secrets

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Matthias Heitmann (Getty Images)

There’s science that says your sleep style indicates certain core things about who you are as a person. But what if there’s more to it than that? Instead of just asking a woman who she is and what she wants, (because why just communicate with her, LOL), you could use her sleep style to decipher her deepest, darkest secrets. This cheat code, should you choose to employ it, may self destruct, but you probably already suspected that.

Log off: This Must-Have Tech Item Causes Sleep Deprivation

Getting zzzs: Hack Away At Insomnia With These Tips

Did you think this was real? Do you realize you could know everything you want about your partner by simply asking? Or do you prefer to simply go with pseudo-science instead of actually connecting with your partner? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.