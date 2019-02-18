Unconventional Dating Apps For Singles Sick of Hook-Up Culture

Photo: grinvalds (Getty Images)

Tinder and Bumble have become the two most popular dating apps out there right now. With all the people on it, you’d think it would be easier to find the date of your dreams, but sadly, a lot of people struggle to find Mr. or Mrs. Right on these apps.

We’ve compiled a list of some other dating app options if Tinder and Bumble haven’t been your cup of tea.

1/4 Coffee Meets Bagel Coffee Meets Bagel is more for people that aren't looking to play the numbers game. They focus on quality over quantity. For those that like to sit there swiping for hours, this one might not be for you. The theme of the app, even in the name, is for people to meet outside of bars and have deeper conversations.

2/4 Hater Hater starts out by asking for minimal personal information from you, but then shows you an infinite amount of topics. Just like Tinder or Bumble, you swipe right or left to say if you like the topic. These topics range from “Apple Products” and “Starbucks” to the bizarre “Found Footage Horror Films” and “LaVar Ball.” Hater has an algorithm that matches you up with potential dates based on the topics you both are “haters” of. Tip: if you say you like LaVar Ball, the system is going to have a tough time setting you up with someone.

3/4 Hinge “Hello.” “Hey.” “How are you?” “Good, you?” “Good.” “Good.” Always have a problem getting the conversation going? Well, Hinge takes a unique approach to sparking first encounters. Hinge asks you a few random questions about yourself and then allows your potential match to "like" (or swipe on) your answers to these questions individually, and use that as the ice-breaker to start things off. You see she likes basketball? Cool. Ask her what her favorite team is and the chat can go from there.

4/4 The League The League is the closest thing you can get to The Bachelor in real life. It unabashedly appeals to elitists who aren't afraid to admit what they are. The app connects to your LinkedIn and Facebook profiles and tries to match you with people by your socioeconomic status, but it also hides your profile from your contacts (for people that don't want friends and coworkers to see their dating profile). This app is for people that are full of themselves, but if you aren't ashamed of that, you'll be in good company.