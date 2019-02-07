Bartender Approved: 8 Drinks Bartenders Order On Their Nights Off

Photo: Santiago Iñiguez / EyeEm (Getty Images)

As glamorous as it might seem to you as you stroll into your favorite cocktail bar on a Friday night, bartending is hard, demanding work. Your favorite mixologist works long hours deep into the night day after day while crafting high-quality, creative, delicious cocktails for you and your friends. They get tired, they get annoyed, but they always serve up those drinks and smile pleasantly and ask you how you’re doing. Overall, regardless of what’s going on in their lives, they get the job done.

But, just like you, they enjoy a night off from the stress and high pressure of crafting cocktails. On these occasions, they visit their favorite cocktail bars and order their favorite drinks. We asked a handful of well-known bartenders to let us in on what exactly they order when they have a night off. You can check out all of their answers below.

1/8 Daiquiri “Daiquiri. Old fashioned is a solid template to work off of as well, but there's nothing quite like a well-made nuanced daiquiri that a specific bartender believes is the best one out there. It's a great litmus test of a bar and bartenders. Three ingredients with an endless array of derivatives to make it your own. The drink presents an opportunity for assessment and allows the bartender to showcase a bit of their personality at the same time. If they can't execute a proper daiquiri with some enthusiasm and panache, chances are they can't do anything else very well, either, and it's probably a place where I'll stick to a pony and shot.” – Ricky Cleva, bar manager at Harlowe MXM in Dallas Photo: Jamie Grill (Getty Images)

2/8 Gin and Tonic "Gin and tonic for sure. The key is in the little details, and it's a joy to see how different bars and bartenders execute this. If you’re going to spend the money on a top-quality spirit, the rest of the drink should follow suit. One of my favorite bars in Seattle is Liberty, and they get that. The bartenders there really know their drinks, and take pride in making everything they make. The thing that all their G&Ts have in common is quality from the glass up. That means fresh ice, hyper-carbonated tonic like Q, the right vessel, and fresh garnishes."– Lindsay Matteson, bartender at Barnacle in Seattle Photo: Maxim Fesenko (Getty Images)

3/8 Manhattan “I like to order a Manhattan on the rocks. Vermouth isn’t appreciated as much as it used to be, but it comes out perfectly when paired with whiskey and bitters in this classic cocktail.” – Patrick Morgan, bartender at the Parlor in Hollywood, California Photo: Maxim Fesenko (Getty Images)

4/8 Negroni “Bartenders everywhere love ordering a Negroni cocktail. Nearly every bar in the world has Campari, gin (I prefer Tanqueray No. 10), and sweet vermouth. It's an easy cocktail to make and it's very forgiving, so even a new bartender should be able to make a tasty Negroni. My true favorite is actually a variation called the Boulevardier, which subs whiskey in place of gin. I like a high-proof rye whiskey like Pikesville Rye, or if I've had a great meal, I like to digest with a Scotch Boulevardier, and I often call for Bruichladdich Classic Laddie whisky.” – Andrew Meltzer, beverage director at Noosh in San Francisco Photo: Viktor Fj / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/8 Old Fashioned “If I were to order a classic cocktail, it would be the Old fashioned. I am a strong admirer of good whiskeys and bourbons. Then you add a little sweetness with the orange, cherry, and just a bit of sugar, without taking away from the actual notes of the whiskey.” – Richie Smith, bartender/bar manager at The Local in San Diego Photo: Anna Huerta (Getty Images)

6/8 Paper Plane “Not quite a ‘classic’ cocktail, but more of a modern classic, I love ordering Paper Planes at bars. Perfectly bitter and tart.” – Jonathan Shock, bar manager at Lady of the House in Detroit Photo: Maxim Fesenko (Getty Images)

7/8 Sazerac “My go-to order at a proper bar is a Sazerac. For me, it’s nearly ceremonious how a bartender makes this cocktail. It looks so simple after its creation, but so much goes into it. If it is done correctly, it's capturing passion in a glass, just a moment of perfection.” – Casey Lyons, Lead Bartender at Pacific Hideaway in Huntington Beach, California Photo: Kevin O'Mara (Getty Images)

8/8 Vieux Carre “A good vieux carre will always grab my attention. It's one of those drinks where I know I have all the ingredients to create it at home, I just can't be bothered to. I like seeing how other bartenders put their own spin on it.” – Nahm Kim, head mixologist at Sunda New Asian in Chicago Photo: Maxim Fesenko (Getty Images)