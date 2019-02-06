#Corntroversy: Miller Claps Back At Bud Light For Saying It Uses Corn Syrup In Its Beer

Photo: Thomas Barwick (Getty Images)

If you watched the Super Bowl this past weekend (and who didn’t?), you probably saw a few Bud Light commercials in which the brand makes fun of rivals Miller Lite and Coors Lite for the use of corn syrup in their beers. The most memorable commercial saw the Bud Light knights going on a Lord of the Rings-esque journey to drop off a giant barrel of corn syrup that was mistakenly delivered to their castle. As the group gets to the Miller Lite castle, one of the knights yells out “Miller Lite, we received your corn syrup by mistake.” The response is: “Try the Coors Light castle, they also use corn syrup.”

Obviously, this was a dig at the Miller and Coors brands using the aforementioned syrup in their beers. As intended, the commercial really riled up a lot of people. This includes the mocked beers brands, but it also included a group Bud Light likely wasn’t intending to offend: the corn farmers of America.

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

“America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you,” said a tweet from the National Corn Growers Association that was directed at Bud Light. “Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks.” They then thanked Miller Light and Coors Lite for supporting them.

After the game, Miller Lite went on to point out that its beer has fewer calories and carbs than Bud Light.

Hey Bud Light, thanks for including us in our first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years. You forgot two things though… we have more taste and half the carbs! #itsmillertime — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 4, 2019

This week, the brand began releasing tweets and Facebook messages thanking Bud Light for giving them free advertising and asking why the brand cares so much about an ingredient that isn’t even in their beer. They are now referring to it as the #Corntroversy.

About Sunday…Kinda strange to start such a #corntroversy over something that’s not even in your beer. Share this if you agree. pic.twitter.com/WcA8aCP9TX — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 5, 2019

What do you think? Should we even care that these two iconic beers are made using corn syrup? Is that better than using rice? Does any of this even matter?