Nike And Air Jordan Up Their Retro Shoe Game With 2019 All-Star Collection
Photo: Nike
Nike and the Jordan Brand revealed a trope of retro shoes to go along with the launch of their 2019 All-Star Uniform. Obviously, these sneakers include limited-edition colorways for signature athletes Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Paul George, and Kyrie Irving. Plus, the Jordan Brand and Nike also launched a new game shoe, the Air Jordan XXXIII, in a brand new colorway.
Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Charles Barkley debuted the first look into the Jordan Brand collaboration. In addition to the on-court shoes that’ll be worn during the All-Star game, they also teased off-court shoes that include a nod to Jordan’s roots at Laney High School, his role as an NBA champion and, eventually his ascension to NBA team owner. All of these kicks will be released between Feb. 2 – 6. Check out photos of what’s to come.
Air Jordan I Turbo Green
Why Not Zero.2 Own The Game
Air Jordan IX
Nike Adapt BB
Air Jordan V Varsity Royal
Kyrie 5 X Rokit
Air Jordan VI NRG
KD 11 Aunt Pearl
Air Jordan XXXIII Own The Game
PG 3 ACG
Air More Uptempo 720 Black
Which retro styles are calling to you, if any? Let us know what you want and what you’ll buy in the comments!
