Living / Fun / Food & Drink
Scotch

5 Bottles To Hit Hard On International Scotch Day

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Pamela Webb / EyeEm (Getty Images)

Feb. 8 is International Scotch Day. That means now is the perfect time to get to know Scotland’s native whisky. Previously, we discussed peated Scotch and the beautiful, sheep-filled island of Islay. But, there’s a lot more to Scotch than smoky whiskies from Ardbeg, Lagavulin, Laphroaig, Bruichladdich, and others from the tiny island off the coast of Scotland.

via GIPHY

For the uninitiated, Scotch might seem like a difficult spirit to get into. That’s because of the stigma of gentlemen in tweed slowly swirling snifters as they discuss politics in high-backed chairs in front of crackling fires. In 2019, Scotch whisky is more relatable than ever before. That’s because, even though you still find over-the-top bottles of ancient whisky for thousands of dollars, you can also find high-quality, affordable bottles at your neighborhood liquor store. Check out some of our favorites below.

Expensive sips: A Bottle Of Scotch Whisky Just Sold For A Record $1.1 Million

Buyer beware: Alcohol Is Now The Main Reason People Need Liver Transplants, Study Says

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.